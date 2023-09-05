Gilda's Club prepares to go 'Over the Edge' to raise funds for cancer community

The "adventure fundraiser" sends participants rappelling 18 stories down the Hyatt Regency Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Don’t be surprised to see dozens of people rappelling down the side of the Hyatt Regency Louisville on Saturday, May 13th. They’re all going “over the edge” for Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana.

The non-profit organization, which provides support to the cancer community year-round, is giving participants a chance to rappel 18 stories down the side of the Hyatt as part of the unique fundraiser.

Funds go toward continuing the services that Gilda’s Club offers, like programs focused on social connections, establishing coping skills, and access to individual and family therapy.

Chief Operating Officer Lori Mangum described the event as an “adventure fundraiser,” which is also symbolic.

“When you’re diagnosed with cancer you’re put in a place where you’re facing a grand unknown and there’s a lot of feelings that go with that,” Mangum explained. “The people that are participating in this fundraiser are stepping forward in that gesture of ‘I’ve committed to raising money so that the support you need can stay free for as long as you need it, while I step over the edge and experience just a fraction of what you have.”

One of those participants is Stacy Smith Rogers, founder of Stronger Girl Coffee. Rogers said she was persuaded to go “over the edge” by a friend who works for Gilda’s Club, but also lost both parents to cancer.

“It’s one really small step that I can do, when I’m watching so many people take these incredible brave steps,” Rogers said.

Rogers also has her own connection to the cause; the son of a friend of hers just underwent surgery for osteosarcoma, her mother is a colon cancer survivor, and her father was diagnosed with blood cancer last year and is undergoing chemotherapy.

She plans to honor them all at Saturday’s event, when she goes “over the edge” for the first time.

“I’m also going to have a handwritten recipe from my aunt who died from ovarian cancer; she was a wonderful baker, so I’ll have her handwritten recipe for divinity in my pocket,” Rogers explained. “I’m carrying a rosary for my mom in honor of her survival journey, and I think I’m going to clip a Cincinnati Reds baseball hat on my belt loop for my dad, since he’s such a huge fan.”

When it comes down to it, Rogers said taking the leap “over the edge” is about community.

“18 stories is not small, but in the whole scheme of things, it kind of is,” Rogers explained.

“We’ve all been touched by cancer in some way, we all know someone who’s gone through it. So, I think it’s super important to have organizations that can provide resources, and not everybody has family nearby. I mean, there’s a lot of people who are walking this in a lonely way. Gilda’s Club is a great resource for them and I think it’s a great way to bring people together and I would love to see a crowd out there to cheer everybody on.”

Everyone who registers for “Over the Edge” is required to raise $1,000 in order to participate.

You can donate to Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana, or a participating team of your choice, here.

