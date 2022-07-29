Beckley Creek Park welcomes 'Friday at Floyds' back for one night only

Families were able to enjoy activities like the "Moth Ball" from Idlewild Butterfly Farm, which introduced people to insects they may not know much about.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People took advantage of the beautiful day in Louisville Friday and enjoyed nature at the Parklands of Floyds Fork.

For one night only, "Friday at Floyds" returned to Beckley Creek Park.

Families were able to enjoy activities like the "Moth Ball" from Idlewild Butterfly Farm, which introduced people to insects they may not know much about.

"There's so many things we have fears of for whatever reason, and if you just learn a little bit more about them, you may find out they're not really that bad and there's a lot of neat things to check out, and not as many things to worry about," Rachelyn Dobson, the education and outreach specialist at Idlewild Butterfly Farm, said.

In addition to the insects, the event included booths from local vendors, food trucks and live music.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.