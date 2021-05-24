"My goal is for the youth in District 5 to have an opportunity to learn how to swim and understand water safety."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis has partnered with the YMCA to offer swimming lessons to children in his district.

The free lessons will be available to 100 children in District 5.

Purvis said the effort is to promote water safety and to get children out of the house for fun and exercise during the summer.

"Urban youth drownings statics are alarming, and the number one reason is a lack of access to public pools and swimming lessons. I am hopeful we can reduce those numbers with this free program in District 5," she said in a statement.

The free-swimming lessons will be offered in eight lessons sessions over the following dates: June 7th - June 10th, and June 14th - June 17th. Then in July, July 5th - July 8th and July 12th – July 13th

Children must live in the district and be in the first through 5th grade.

Transportation will be provided, and her office said pickups will be available from the Molly Leonard Center and the Shawnee Community Center.

Purvis, who is sponsoring the program, said if the attendance and outcomes of the pilot program is successful, they will look at offering more lessons this year.

"My goal is for the youth in District 5 to have an opportunity to learn how to swim and understand water safety," she said.

Classes will be conducted through the YMCA and registration closes on June 2.