Louisville museum offering free membership to Kentucky, Indiana college students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Frazier History Museum is offering a free membership for college students in Kentucky and Indiana.

The benefits of the membership include free general admission for one adult, a subscription to Frazier Weekly email and a Smithsonian Affiliate membership available for $15.

A spokesperson for the museum says if you’re enrolled as a student at a college or university in either Kentucky or Indiana, and you have a planned graduation date, you’re eligible for the free membership. All colleges and universities located in the states, private and public alike, are included.

“Our mission at the Frazier is to ignite the human spirit with thoughtfully crafted stories,” President and CEO Andy Treinen said. “What better place to light that flame than with college students, who have a natural curiosity to understand the world around them. Whatever your major is—art, history, biology, business, engineering—you’ll find something here that inspires you.”

Current students who would like to sign up for Frazier Museum's free membership can click here.

