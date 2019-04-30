LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The tasks you do in physical therapy can sometimes seem monotonous or you may run into a roadblock with improvement. So the University of Louisville Physicians Outpatient Center brought in a motivator, and he's really good at his job.

"When I first saw him, I was like, how is a dog going to help me do physical therapy?" says patient Stephen Winter.

Travis is part of the Paws with Purpose program but had some medical issues that kept him from being placed with a client.

Kathy Gerrish didn't let those medical issues stop Travis. Gerrish is a volunteer at Paws with Purpose, as well as a Physical Therapist at the University of Louisville Physicians Outpatient Center. She put his skills to use in another way. In December, Travis joined the ranks as the newest employee at the physical therapy department.

Travis can help patients complete exercises at University of Louisville Physicians Outpatient Center.

"With the variety of patients we see here with balance problems or orthopedic problems, he caters to whatever they need," says Gerrish.

Stephen Winter was injured in the military and is recovering from shoulder surgery.

"It kind of makes you not think about all the pain you're going through, because physical therapy can be painful sometimes," Winter said. Winter is in the Navy now and has a hard time when he doesn't see himself improving at the rate he would like to.

"There's some steps forward and there are some steps back and I've had plenty of steps back. Those moments when that was occurring, Travis really made me feel better about what I was doing here and about my progress."

Gerrish says it also improves the way patients do these tasks. "They're so fixated on the dog and laughing and having so much fun, they don't realize all the functional tasks they're completing with the dog."

Being an employee means that of course Travis gets compensated for the time he puts into the job.

"Like he doesn't work for free, I have to have a little bit of cash on me to get him to go," Gerrish said.

Travis enjoys getting treats for his hard work.

It's holding a rope, pushing a ball and giving gentle encouragement that helps these patients get back to 100 percent.

