‘Always, always hope’: Founder of Hope Scarves dies at 45

The organization has sent more than 20,000 scarves to people across the world facing more than 90 different cancers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The founder of Hope Scarves died Jan. 18 with her family’s love surrounding her according to the group’s Facebook post.

When Lara MacGregor, 45, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, she was given a box of scarves with the encouraging words, “You can do this.” She later passed on scarves to another woman with more encouraging words.

That simple gesture grew into a mission and Hope Scarves was born in 2012.

The organization has sent more than 20,000 scarves to people across the world facing more than 90 different cancers. Hope Scarves has also hosted events to raise money for cancer research.

MacGregor started an extension of Hope Scarves, called A Hopeful Life, where she shared her personal journey with the public through blog posts and a podcast.

She was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2014.

She leaves behind a husband and two boys.

Related Stories:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.