Local artists came together to celebrate and honor the life of Trinity graduate, Robert Streeter on Friday.

Streeter was hit by a car and killed near Preston Highway of August of 2018. On Sunday, he would have celebrated his 22nd birthday.

“It's hard, but I know that his spirit is here,” said his mother Amy on Friday night.

She owns Susan’s Florists, a flower shop not far from where her son died. In fact, she said her son was leaving a family party and headed towards the store the night he was killed.

For the next month, the flower shop will be filled with reminders of Robert through art.

“You have to feel that he's smiling here with us,” his father, JR Streeter said.

The idea was inspired by local artist Joe McGee. McGee never met Robert, but he was drawn to him one day at Big Rock Park.

“I was like, what are these peddles here for? They were bright red rose peddles frozen in the rapids,” McGee said.

The peddles led to a bench that was donated by Robert's friends and family. Big Rock Park was one of his favorite Louisville spots. Touched by the story, McGee found Amy and Susan’s Florist.



“Somehow or another, I said ‘this is a really cool space here at Susan's, you should do a pop up.’”

He gave Amy a picture of herself sitting on the same bench donated to her son with a red cardinal. It’s now one of many works of art hanging in the flower shop.

“It's a wonderful place to take a deep breath and relax, and it's great that people are appreciating these things.”

Most of the artwork reflects a part of Robert’s life.

All of the pieces are for sale, and because Robert loved to cook for his family and friends, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to ChooseWell Communites.

The pop-up gallery will run through Feb. 20.

