Fish Fry Fridays | Here's where to find fish sandwiches, meals in Kentuckiana during Lent

Looking for a good meal during lent? Here's where you can find some fantastic eats throughout Louisville and southern Indiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s that time of year again! WHAS11 has put together a list of churches, restaurants and organizations offering a fish fry during lent. Some are still following COVID-19 guidelines so its best to check the Archdiocese of Louisville or that organization’s website.

Churches

St. Albert the Great (1395 Girard Drive, Louisville)

March 4, 11, 18, 25; 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Dine in or carryout

All Saints (410 Main Cross, Taylorsville)

March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8; 4 p.m – 8 p.m.

St. Aloysius (187 S Plum Street, Shepherdsville)- Drive-Thru, cash only

March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8; 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

St. Benedict (211 W. Oak Street Lebanon Junction)

March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and Dinner: 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (11501 Maple Way, Louisville)

March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8 - Dinner: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

St. Francis of Assisi (1960 Bardstown Road, Louisville)

March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8

Dinner: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Holy Family (3938 Poplar Level Road, Louisville)

March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8

Lunch: 11:00 a.m.‐1:00 p.m. and Dinner: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

St. John Paul II (3521 Goldsmith Lane, Louisville)

March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8, *15

Lunch: 11:00 a.m.‐1:00 p.m. Dinner: 5:30‐7:00 p.m. *Good Friday – lunch only

St. Michael (3705 Stone Lakes Drive, Louisville)

March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8

Dinner: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Dine In: 5:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m. Drive Thru: 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Our Mother of Sorrows (760 Eastern Parkway, Louisville)

March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8 Dinner: 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Southern Indiana

KingFish Jeffersonville (601 West Riverside Drive)

Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Restaurants

Brew & Sip Coffee Bar (3802 Shepherdsville Road Louisville)

Fridays 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; catfish or tilapia dinners

Check’s Café (1101 East Burnett Avenue Louisville)

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays Noon to 9 p.m.

Hill Street Fish and Seafood (111 East Hill Street Louisville)

Open Tuesday - Friday 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Hooked on Frankfort (3202 Frankfort Avenue Louisville)

Monday - Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sundays Noon to 8 p.m.

Joella's Hot Chicken (3400 Frankfort Avenue, 13401 Shelbyville Road Louisville and 1225 Veterans Parkway Clarksville) – Crispy Cod sammie available now through Lenten

KingFish (3021 River Road Louisville)

Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lucy Mae’s Food Mart & Kitchen (2300 West Kentucky Street Louisville)

Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sundays Noon to 7 p.m.

Mike Linnig’s Restaurant (9308 Cane Run Road Louisville) – Closed Mondays Tuesday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sundays Noon to 9 p.m.

Passtime Fish House (10801 Locust Road Louisville)

Monday, Wednesday and Fridays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Tuesdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursdays 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturdays Noon to 9 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Cash only)

Seafood Lady (601 East Jefferson Street or 3201 Fern Valley Road Louisville) Tuesday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sundays Noon to 6 p.m.

Southern Hospitality (3402 West Broadway Louisville)

Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays Noon to midnight; closed Sundays

