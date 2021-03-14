2-alarm fire at vacant church keeps Louisville firefighters busy

The two-alarm fire happened at the former site of the Greater New Hope Community Church on Saturday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a vacant church in Old Louisville.

Officials with Louisville Fire said they arrived at the structure in the 200 block of East Jacob Street around 8:45 p.m. Saturday finding heavy flames coming from the roof.

A partial roof collapsed force crews to evacuate the structure.

More than 70 firefighters and 12 firefighting apparatus were used to fight the blaze and bring it under control.

No injuries were reported.

The vacant site had been up for auction for the past month and was scheduled to end March 18, according to Auction Professionals of Kentucky's website.

It was also the former site of the Greater New Hope Community Church.

Officials said crews will remain at the scene throughout the night and morning to monitor for possible hot spots.

