List of shelters opened in Kentucky to help those impacted by the storms

In the aftermath, communities across Kentucky have mobilized to help their neighbors.

KENTUCKY, USA — After a historic quad-state weather system rolled through much of Western Kentucky Friday night, multiple tornadoes left widespread damage and many lives were lost.

The hardest-hit place was in Graves County, where Governor Andy Beshear said that the city of Mayfield had been "devastated."

In the aftermath, communities across Kentucky have mobilized to help their neighbors. There are shelters opening for those impacted by damage caused by the tornadoes. Here's a list.

The Red Cross has established shelters at the following locations:

First United Methodist Church

100 Church St.

Hickman, KY 4205

Justin Jackson

270-254-0261

The Way Center

449 Lebanon Street, Wingo, KY, 42088

Contact: Pastor Ike Murphy

270-564-0699

Fancy Farm Knights of Columbus Hall

20 KY Hwy 39

Fancy Farm,Kentucky, 42039,

Contact: Todd Hayden, Commissioner

270-705-1051

Lone Oak First Baptist Church

3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003

Contact: Pastor Hank Garner

704-699-3473

His House Church

1250 KY Hwy 303/Cuba Road in Mayfield, KY.

Contact the church at 270-247-7772.

Food and Supply Dropoff Locations

A food, supply, and cash donation drop-off has been established at Heartland Worship Center off I-24 Exit 7 in Paducah. For info call 270-331-0945.

Breckenridge County

Shelters opening in the state park in McDaniels

The old courthouse In Hardinsburg

Irvington Baptist Church

Cloverport Firehouse

Rough River State Park

Nelson County

Shelters available for residents in Bardstown. Residents in need of shelter are advised to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 502-348-3211.

Warren County

Shelter at South Warren Middle School and the services that are being provided at other area schools as well.

