List of shelters opened in Kentucky to help those impacted by the storms

KENTUCKY, USA — After a historic quad-state weather system rolled through much of Western Kentucky Friday night, multiple tornadoes left widespread damage and many lives were lost.
The hardest-hit place was in Graves County, where Governor Andy Beshear said that the city of Mayfield had been "devastated."
In the aftermath, communities across Kentucky have mobilized to help their neighbors. There are shelters opening for those impacted by damage caused by the tornadoes. Here's a list.
The Red Cross has established shelters at the following locations:
First United Methodist Church
100 Church St.
Hickman, KY 4205
Justin Jackson
270-254-0261
Wingo Old Cumberland Presbyterian Church
334 Lebanon St, Wingo, KY 42088
Contact: Pastor RB Mays
270-983-0333
The Way Center
449 Lebanon Street, Wingo, KY, 42088
Contact: Pastor Ike Murphy
270-564-0699
Fancy Farm Knights of Columbus Hall
20 KY Hwy 39
Fancy Farm,Kentucky, 42039,
Contact: Todd Hayden, Commissioner
270-705-1051
Lone Oak First Baptist Church
3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003
Contact: Pastor Hank Garner
704-699-3473
His House Church
1250 KY Hwy 303/Cuba Road in Mayfield, KY.
Contact the church at 270-247-7772.
Food and Supply Dropoff Locations
A food, supply, and cash donation drop-off has been established at Heartland Worship Center off I-24 Exit 7 in Paducah. For info call 270-331-0945.
Breckenridge County
- Shelters opening in the state park in McDaniels
- The old courthouse In Hardinsburg
- Irvington Baptist Church
- Cloverport Firehouse
- Rough River State Park
Nelson County
Shelters available for residents in Bardstown. Residents in need of shelter are advised to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 502-348-3211.
Warren County
Shelter at South Warren Middle School and the services that are being provided at other area schools as well.
