Festival honoring Muhammad Ali to return to Louisville for 7th year

The annual fest highlights his impact, his six core principles, and the city he called home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Muhammad Ali Festival is returning to Louisville for its seventh year!

The annual fest highlights Ali's legacy, his six core principles – confidence, conviction, dedication, giving, respect, and spirituality – and the city he called home.

Some featured events include the 'Daughters of Greatness' breakfast series, which will honor National Bar Association President Lonita Baker; 'Music with Ali', where Grammy award-winning bassist Christian McBride will perform; and 'A Conversation with Joy Reid', where MSNBC's Joy Reid will speak about her connection to The Champ.

You can purchase your tickets to these events here.

Some free events include 'Roses and Remembrance', where guests will hear from Ali's wife and have the opportunity place a rose on Ali's grave to honor his legacy; 'Community Carnival', where guests can enjoy food vendors, carnival games, face painters, stilt walker, and more; and 'Ringside @ Logan St.', where guests can participate in boxing demos and t-shirt printing.

The festival will also take over Logan Street Market with food, boxing demonstrations, a pop-up exhibit featuring artists and activists from the Louisville neighborhoods where Ali lived and trained, and much more.

The celebration kicks off on June 2 and goes through June 11.

For more information about this year's Muhammad Ali Festival, please click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.