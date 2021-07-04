Louisville organization collecting essential items for single-parent families

These families are working to break the cycle of poverty by going to school, but until they get on their feet, they need a little help.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of families need your help with everyday essentials like diapers, cleaning supplies and non-perishable food.

These are things many of us are able to go to the store and buy. But, that’s not the case for everyone.

Families who live on Family Scholar House campuses are single-parent families or those who have gone through the foster care system. They’re working to break the cycle of poverty by going to school, but until they get on their feet, they need a little help.

"These individuals, they don't want a handout. They want a hand up," said Heather Blazis, the assistant director of mission advancement for Family Scholar House.

Nearly 250 single-parent families and more than 30 foster alums need everyday essential items and Family Scholar House is hoping the community will be able to donate these items.

"It’s key to making sure our families don’t go without. That they don’t sacrifice something to be able to buy toilet paper or paper towels," Blazis said.

Family Scholar House started in 1995 under the name Project Women with the goal of helping one woman - but has expanded over the years. Blazis said the program has helped 580 people graduate from college and 99% of participants have found stable housing.

Family Scholar House is collecting donations all month as part of Mayor Greg Fischer's Give A Day campaign. You can learn more on the Family Scholar House website or visit their Amazon Wish List.

