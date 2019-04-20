LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families braved the cold and rainy weather Saturday, April 20 for the 27th annual Frankfort Easter Parade in Crescent Hill.

With baskets in hand, kids picked up their fare share of free candy as they watched the homemade floats and cars draped with Easter decorations roll by. 

The Easter Bunny even stopped by to make an appearance as the parade headed down Frankfort Ave.

Several kids at the parade said it was a highlight to enjoy the parade as they eagerly await the Easter Bunny's visit Sunday morning.

Frankfort Avenue Easter Parade 2019
01 / 04
Cars draped with Easter decorations participate in the the 27th annual Frankfort Avenue Easter Parade Saturday, April 20.
02 / 04
Two children enjoy the free candy given out at the Easter Parade.
03 / 04
Children grab free candy from the Easter Parade.
04 / 04
People line the rainy streets for the Easter Parade.