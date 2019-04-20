LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families braved the cold and rainy weather Saturday, April 20 for the 27th annual Frankfort Easter Parade in Crescent Hill.

With baskets in hand, kids picked up their fare share of free candy as they watched the homemade floats and cars draped with Easter decorations roll by.

The Easter Bunny even stopped by to make an appearance as the parade headed down Frankfort Ave.

Several kids at the parade said it was a highlight to enjoy the parade as they eagerly await the Easter Bunny's visit Sunday morning.