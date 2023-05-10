Resource center aims to empower houseless community in Shively, surrounding areas

SHIVELY, Ky. — One organization is expanding it's homeless outreach in southwest Louisville.
Exodus Family Ministries is preparing to open the doors of its new resource center. The goal is to empower the houseless community in Shively and surrounding areas.
"We see a lot of need in southwest Louisville, and a lot of that's not being able to be met," Shane Shlatter, executive director, said.
Three days a week, volunteers will drive through the area to pick up groups of people to bring to the center. While inside, employees will connect each person to several resources and services.
"We'll also be putting them in HMIS -- the Homeless Management Information System," Shlatter said.
Afterwards, Shlatter said groups will be able to relax and eat warm meals. Then, they can drop their clothes off in the laundry room for volunteers to clean followed by some time in the bathroom to take care of their hygiene needs.
"Whenever they're ready to take a shower, we'll have hygiene packs that we'll give out that they can actually use that day and take with them," Shlatter said.
Members can also leave with new clothes and camping tools if needed, or work as volunteers at the center throughout week.
"A lot of them honestly helped this place come to be -- they've helped paint, they helped with framing things," he said. "You know, they're a lot of people on the street that have amazing talents, but they're just in a tough spot."
Shlatter hopes the resource center will double the organization's outreach, and help guide thousands more to exodus.
"Not just tell them, but walk with them and actually help them to discover that way out," he said.
Exodus Family Ministries plans to celebrate the center's grand opening on Tuesday, Oct. 10. From there, It will be open for men on Mondays and Fridays, and then women on Wednesdays.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
GET Videos on Demand | Watch WHAS11 on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV