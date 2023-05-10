Resource center aims to empower houseless community in Shively, surrounding areas

Exodus Family Ministries is preparing to open the doors of its new resource center. The goal is to empower the houseless community in Shively and surrounding areas.



"We see a lot of need in southwest Louisville, and a lot of that's not being able to be met," Shane Shlatter, executive director, said.



Three days a week, volunteers will drive through the area to pick up groups of people to bring to the center. While inside, employees will connect each person to several resources and services.



"We'll also be putting them in HMIS -- the Homeless Management Information System," Shlatter said.



Afterwards, Shlatter said groups will be able to relax and eat warm meals. Then, they can drop their clothes off in the laundry room for volunteers to clean followed by some time in the bathroom to take care of their hygiene needs.



"Whenever they're ready to take a shower, we'll have hygiene packs that we'll give out that they can actually use that day and take with them," Shlatter said.