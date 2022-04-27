Elizabethtown middle school students fix area, dedicate space in memory of classmate

Tai Le is a seventh-grade student who died in 2018, and the students at her school have dedicated numerous projects to her.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Elizabethtown middle school students at St. James Catholic School dedicated an area on school property to a classmate who tragically died a few years ago according to a press release from the school.

Tai Le is a seventh-grade student who died in 2018, and students have dedicated numerous projects to her.

“This project - along with past projects completed in Tai’s memory - is a beautiful illustration of our students’ commitment to community service and faith,” SJS principal Marie Hannah said. “SJS is a family and when tragedy strikes, we do all we can to honor those we have lost and keep their memory alive.”

They began working on this Middle School Service Project on March 30. They poured cement to replace an area of the bridge entrance at their Stations of the Cross and students created a dry stream to prevent erosion.

According to Garden Therapy, a dry stream is a landscaping choice where rocks are placed to look like a stream to help with drainage issues in the area.

They also installed a metal arch and planted rose bushes on each side in hopes the plants trail up the arch over time.

Wednesday morning, students and staff met up after Mass to reveal the space. Tai's parents, Drs. Tao Le and Thao Pham, and some of her classmates were present for the reveal the release states.

During the reveal, students placed decorated rocks to honor Tai Le because she loved to collect rocks.

