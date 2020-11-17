Elizabethtown Police Department collecting donations for food drive

The department is partnering with local food banks for a "Cram the Cruiser" event.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The Elizabethtown Police Department (EPD) is hosting a "Cram the Cruiser" drive through the end of November to collect food donations for families in the community.

Chris Denham said the department will partner with local food banks and the Hardin County ministry organization Helping Hand of Hope for the drive from Nov. 18 through Nov. 30. The groups are accepting all non-perishable food items.

Three grocery stores, Price Less Foods on Sycamore Street, the Walmart off N. Dixie Highway and the Kroger on Towne Drive, will have collection bins set up in their stores for donations.

Community members will also be able to drop off donations anytime at an EPD cruiser parked in the department's parking lot. The Elizabethtown Police Department is located at 300 S Mulberry St.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.