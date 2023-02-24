'Creating sustainability': ElderServe to partially reopen next week, after abrupt shut down in 2022

Some recreational and social activities will start back up at the senior center on Wednesday, welcoming in dozens who have sorely missed the services.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — ElderServe will be having a soft relaunch next week, welcoming in dozens of seniors to use its services once again in west Louisville.

The nonprofit-run senior center has been closed since April 2022, when leadership cited pandemic-related financial strains and an insufficient model for funding.

Then in November, ElderServe announced a new CEO and board members.

Now, months later, renovations are happening and a part of the facility is ready to reopen.

"We'll start with a small group of elders who are going to participate in music, bingo, tai chi and the senior chair workout -- those are our four programs that we're kicking off with," Andrea Manierre, senior center director, said. "Just being able to intermingle with the community actually gives you a couple extra years on your life."

Manierre showed WHAS11 the revitalization efforts inside, as well as the resource center already equipped with computers for folks to use.

In the weeks to come, the kitchen will reopen to provide meals to seniors before their activities.

But the biggest long-term goal is to bring back a full-time, adult daycare for seniors most in need, including those battling debilitating conditions like Alzheimer's or early onset dementia.

CEO Rev. Tim Findley, Jr. says it'll be "an absolute gamechanger."

"We want to make sure we're creating lasting, generational support for ElderServe," he said.

WHAS11 also talked to Ruth Daniels, a Russell Neighborhood resident who lives nearby the center.

"My lunch family at Shawnee has disappeared, so I no longer have that," Daniels said. "Some have died, some have gone on to stay with their children, but this is around the corner from me and I can literally walk here and get some exercise."

The big question is how Findley and the rest of the Board will ensure this model works and lasts for years to come.

"I'm already passed year one and two, we're already creating sustainability [and] financial roads for years three, four, five and beyond," Findley said.

Since he was put in charge, Findley says they've secured a few large donations and grants on both a state and local level, and they're working on getting more.

ElderServe will have an official announcement next Friday with Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on hand.

