LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We’re just a couple of weeks from the official start of the holiday season and Eastern High School is already marching to its beat.

The school held their 4th annual Holiday Boutique to raise money for the marching band.

Crowds gathered to show their support while also getting a jump start on holiday shopping.

Vendors sold a variety of crafts and gifts with many of them regional and from Kentucky and Indiana.

Organizer Julie Englehart said they will raise about $8,000 with all of it going to support Eastern’s band.

“Its been a marvelous day. just having all these people come out and buy great Christmas gifts, we have Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. It’s a giant party pretty much. We’re all having so much fun,” she said.

Englehart said there are annual band dues and the money raised helps to keep those costs as low as possible for families.

