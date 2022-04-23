Volunteers landscape, plant trees around Louisville senior living facility

For Earth Day this year, Atria Senior Living residents and staff in 45 states planted more than 2,000 trees.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new crop of trees are growing at senior living facilities across the United States.

For Earth Day this year, Atria Senior Living residents and staff in 45 states planted more than 2,000 trees.

Here in Louisville, Atria volunteers did landscaping and upkeep on a "Dreams with Wings" residence in the Klondike neighborhood.

An Atria spokesperson said in a press release that Dreams with Wings is a nonprofit helping empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and autism.

The Arbor Day Foundation provided tree saplings native to each region they were planted in.

Executive Vice President of Community Operations at Atria, Ryan Sprau, said that the company makes it a priority to be good neighbors.

"We invest in sustainable practices because of the grandchildren and the great-great grandchildren of the 4,300 seniors who call Atria home," they said.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.