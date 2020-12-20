Drive-thru food and toy drive help families in Russell neighborhood during holidays

According to District 4 Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith, Saturday’s drive-thru event at The Palm Room helped about 2,000 families.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A special toy and food drive in the Russell neighborhood will help families have a very special Christmas.

“Our city should be very glad we have so many caring people who want to help those in need,” Sexton Smith said. “Marcus Withers, owner of The Palm Room, worked tirelessly to bring together many others who wanted make sure this holiday season is joyous for those who may have fallen on tough times during these last few months.”

The event distributed 500 turkeys, 500 pork loins, $5,000 in Kroger gift cards, $5,000 worth of toys, 40 hams and 40 care boxes from Dare to Care.

Withers said The Palm Room’s mission is to support the community during the holiday season and beyond.

