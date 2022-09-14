'HealthyHER' women's health series to initiate Sept. 19

The series will be held quarterly at various locations in and around Jefferson County and will feature subject matter provided by experts at Anthem Medicaid.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dress for Success Louisville and Anthem BlueCross BlueShield Kentucky Medicaid are collaborating to host a series of events that empower women in the Greater Louisville area.

These events will provide women a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to thrive, officials said.

Beginning next week, “HealthyHER” women’s health series will be held quarterly at various locations in and around Jefferson County and will feature subject matter provided by experts at Anthem Medicaid.

Officials said the topics will include mental health in the first quarter, substance use disorder in the second quarter, birth and prenatal care in the third quarter and nutritional and physical wellness in the fourth quarter.

The first event of the series will take place on Sept. 19 at Trimble County Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will offer resources and tips on mental health and suicide prevention. The entire series will be open to the public.

The following schedule details all the events slated through 2023:

2022 Sessions

Monday, September 19, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Trimble County Public Library, 35 Equity Dr, Bedford, KY 40006

Health Focus: Women’s Mental Health

Wednesday, September 28, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Louisville Pride Foundation, 1244 S. 3rd Street, Louisville, KY 40203

Health Focus: Women’s & LGBTQ Mental Health

Monday, October 17, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Buckman Street Center, 295 N. Buckman Street, Shepherdsville, KY 40165

Health Focus: Women’s Substance Abuse & Prevention

Tuesday, November 15, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

ChooseWell Communities/Sanctuary Church, 930 Mary Street, Louisville, KY 40204

Health Focus: Women’s Substance Abuse & Prevention

2023 Sessions

Wednesday, February 22, 10 a.m. – noon*

Beside U for Life, 701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, KY 40203

Health Focus: Prenatal, Postnatal and Maternal Care

* Restricted to Beside U for Life clients and their families for confidentiality reasons

Thursday, March 16, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Spencer County Public Library, 168 Taylorsville Road, Taylorsville, KY 40071

Health Focus: Prenatal, Postnatal and Maternal Care

Friday, May 26, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Guthrie Opportunity Center, 900 Nutter Drive, Bardstown, KY 40004

Health Focus: Women’s Nutrition & Physical Health

Tuesday, June 6, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Shively Area Ministries, 4415 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40216

Health Focus: Women’s Nutrition & Physical Health

The Dress For Success Mobile Career Center will be present at each event. Officials said every woman in attendance will receive at least one business suit, shoes and professional accessories to help build their self-confidence for job interviews, at the workplace and in the community.

“From confidence to clothing, Anthem Medicaid is proud to support Dress for Success to ensure women have the resources, tools, and attire they need to flourish in both work and life,” Leon Lamoreaux, Anthem BlueCross BlueShield Medicaid president in Kentucky, said. “For over 80 years, Anthem has actively worked to improve lives and communities across the Commonwealth. As part of this ongoing commitment, we are pleased to help all women realize their full potential and transform their lives.”

