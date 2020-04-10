Dr. H. Donald Cockerham, longtime community leader, honored with street sign in Russell neighborhood

The honor came on a special day for Cockerham as well – he also celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A community leader has received a special honor in the Russell neighborhood.

Dr. H. Donald Cockerham was honored with a street sign in front of Zion Baptist Church at 22nd Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard on Sunday for his years of leadership at the church and in the community.

The honor came on a special day for Cockerham as well – he also celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday.

He worked for the church for 35 years and retired in 2004.

