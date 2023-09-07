Video in Times Square to feature eight Down Syndrome of Louisville members; Here's how to watch

"These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several lucky members of Down Syndrome of Louisville (DSL) are going to be featured on the bright screens of Times Square!

According to a news release, the members will star as part of the kickoff video presentation to the National Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk.

Of the 500 people chosen to be in the video from across the U.S., eight of those individuals are DSL members. They include: Brady Round, Chloe Smothers, Elijah Shown, Emma Wegnast, Jaxon Nutini, McKenna Hayden, Stella Gilles, and a remembrance tribute to Quade Bischoff.

“We are proud to have several of our members included in this special video presentation,” Julie Torzewski, executive director of Down Syndrome of Louisville, said. “Thank you to the National Down Syndrome Society for recognizing those in our local community and spreading awareness and the importance of inclusions.”

Officials said around 500 photos of children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states will be featured in the one-hour video.

"These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way," the news release said.

After the Time Square video airs, there will be a New York City Buddy Walk in Central Park.

Officials said the Buddy Walk has taken place in the Big Apple since 1995 as part of the National Buddy Walk Program. Since, then hundreds of Buddy Walk events have been held across the country, as well as in some international locations.

Be sure to watch the livestream on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 9:30 a.m. on NDSS's Facebook.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.