Down Syndrome of Louisville raises over $270K at 12th Annual Gallop Gala

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Down Syndrome of Louisville (DSL) raised over $270,000 at their 12th Annual Gallop Gala last week.

DSL held their annual gala at the Galt House Hotel, raising the money to help support the Down syndrome community. DSL offers more than 50 programs, events and services to more than 1,200 families in 24 counties throughout Kentuckiana.

Officials say the funds raised will benefit DSL’s mission to "support, educate and advocate for individuals with Down syndrome."

“The individuals we serve depend on us for lifelong learning and support to live independent lives, and events like our Gallop Gala help us continue these efforts," Julie Torzewski, executive director with DSL, said.

During the event, officials say guests enjoyed music, danced alongside the individuals with Down syndrome that DSL serves, and bid on live and silent auctions.

Some of the options to bid on included a package from Churchill Downs, which had a crawfish boil, backside tour and trifecta ticket package for eight on Millionaire's Row; Kiawah Island vacation for six; and 2023 Kentucky Oaks third floor box with food and drink for six.

Officials say next year's gala will be back at the Galt House Hotel on April 19.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity we received from volunteers and our local community to help make this event successful once again!" Torzewski said.

