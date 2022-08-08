WHAS11, UPS, Kroger and Volunteers of America team up for Eastern Kentucky donation drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We’ve been sharing stories out of Eastern Kentucky as our neighbors begin the long and tough journey of rebuilding their communities following the devastating flooding that has impacted the area.
The need is still great and that’s why WHAS11, Kroger, UPS and Volunteers of America Mid-States are teaming up to collect much needed supplies.
The list of supplies that have been requested include: school supplies, hand sanitizer, hand soap, wet wipes, toilet paper, paper towels and tissues.
We hope you join us this Tuesday when members of our WHAS11 team will be at the following Kroger locations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
Stony Brook
9080 Taylorsville Road
Middletown
12501 Shelbyville Road
Dixie Highway
10645 Dixie Highway
Prospect
5929 Timber Ridge Drive
Stop by, say hello and drop off your donation.
