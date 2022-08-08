WHAS11, UPS, Kroger and Volunteers of America team up for Eastern Kentucky donation drive

The companies are teaming up to help collect much needed supplies for families rebuilding after flooding devastated areas of the state in late July.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We’ve been sharing stories out of Eastern Kentucky as our neighbors begin the long and tough journey of rebuilding their communities following the devastating flooding that has impacted the area.

The need is still great and that’s why WHAS11, Kroger, UPS and Volunteers of America Mid-States are teaming up to collect much needed supplies.

The list of supplies that have been requested include: school supplies, hand sanitizer, hand soap, wet wipes, toilet paper, paper towels and tissues.

We hope you join us this Tuesday when members of our WHAS11 team will be at the following Kroger locations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Stony Brook

9080 Taylorsville Road

Middletown

12501 Shelbyville Road

Dixie Highway

10645 Dixie Highway

Prospect

5929 Timber Ridge Drive

Stop by, say hello and drop off your donation.

