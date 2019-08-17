LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Neighbors in Louisville Metro’s District 21 walked their community Saturday, showing unity with police.

During the Peace Walk, neighbors spoke with other community members while picking up trash and discussing ways to keep the community safe.

Even though the group walking was small, Councilwoman Nicole George says the number of people walking wasn’t the total of those who participated.

“We had lots of people come outside their homes and wave and engage. So while not everyone started and walked around the block, we had lots of engagement at the doors and that’s important because again, it signals investment in our community. It shows investment and it helps us learn more about the needs,” she said.

