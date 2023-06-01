Louisville bridal shop offering discount to brides affected by David's Bridal bankruptcy

Adorn Bridal Shop offers an array of one-of-a-kind wedding dresses, with prices starting at $1,200.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville bridal shop is extending a helping hand to brides that have been affected by the David's Bridal bankruptcy.

Adorn Bridal Shop, located in the heart of NuLu, is offering 10% off of dresses, veils, and accessories to these brides.

"At Adorn Bridal, our goal is to become the most trusted bridal store in Louisville, KY. We are committed to providing expert bridal styling and guidance to every bride who walks through our doors," Bethany Hogsett, store manager at Adorn Bridal, said.

According to a press release from Adorn Bridal, the shop aims to ensure that every bride has the best opportunity to find their "perfect dress" to confidently prepare for their big day.

The bridal shop offers an array of one-of-a-kind wedding dresses, with prices starting at $1,200. Their collection caters to brides with budgets between $1,200 and $2,000, the release said.

"We listen to your desires, concerns, and vision with honesty and compassion, and we take pride in helping you find your perfect wedding dress," Hogsett said.

Officials said brides are encouraged to make an appointment online beforehand.

