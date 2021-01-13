Organization turns volunteer hours into meals for Louisville families in need

The Anthem Foundation is donating $10 to Dare to Care for every hour of volunteer work. Each hour equals 30 meals for families in metro Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While we're in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, not everyone may have the funds to donate money to charitable organizations.

However, one thing everyone can donate is their time.

The Anthem Foundation and Dare to Care are teaming up to try and fill the growing need for volunteers and donations.

"We've never seen need like this in the fifty-year history of Dare to Care," said Dare to Care spokesperson Stan Siegwald.

According to the most recent data, 203,000 people in metro Louisville are considered "food insecure." Hundreds of thousands of families in our area don't have reliable access to affordable, nutritious food. And that number is 28% higher than it was in Feb. 2020.

"It's heart-wrenching, especially when you see folks who have gotten back on their feet and now this unexpected blow comes out of nowhere and knocks them back again," Siegwald said.

However, Siegwald said one positive thing that has come from the pandemic is the response to this need from the community.

To keep up the momentum, the Anthem Foundation has been hosting the "Dollars for Doers" challenge since November. Through the challenge, the foundation donates $10 to Dare to Care for every hour of documented volunteer work. Each $10 helps generate 30 meals for families in need.

For example, if a family of four volunteers for three hours, that's $120 that goes back into the community - a place where one in seven people are worried about not having enough food on the table.

"That's what we're about - trying to help our community," said Jeffrey Reynolds, the lead medical director for Anthem Kentucky BCBS.

If you track your hours through Dare to Care, the Anthem Foundation will donate money for your volunteer time through Feb. 12, 2021.

