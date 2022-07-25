Annual World Championship Dainty Contest continues Schnitzelburg tradition

Spectators lined up along George Hauck Way outside of the newly renovated Hauck’s Handy Store for the contest.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The streets of Schnizelburg were packed Monday as hundreds showed up for the 52nd annual World Championship Dainty Contest.

The concept – use a stick to hit a piece of wood as far as you can.

Those 45 and older are only allowed to participate.

Accomplishing the task, is another story.

Many who frequent the special day said the tradition keeps them coming back.

“I’ve only been coming out the last five years, but I grew up in this area and moved away and been back in the last five years,” a spectator told WHAS11 news.

The winner of the contest walked away with a trophy, while the loser took home a basket of lemons.

