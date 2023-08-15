This contest will now offer $6,100 for the best idea to curb Louisville's gun violence

Entries will be accepted until midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of people are shot in Louisville each year. Gun violence costs the city more than $108 million dollars a year, according to a July report.

Louisville leaders are seeking solutions to ending the violence and want the community's input.

A cash prize for "the best new idea, or a new twist on an old idea" to curb Jefferson County's gun violence has been increased and could continue to climb. The competition is now offering $6,100.

The "Curbing Gun Violence in Jefferson County Competition" is being sponsored by the Crescent Hill Community Council, which launched the competition in early July.

Entries will be accepted until midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. The winning idea will be chosen on Jan. 4, 2024.

Rules for Submission:

Your ideas for curbing gun violence in Jefferson County must be typed with minimum 10-point font and no more than 1 page total, or 500 words in length. The winning idea should include 3 action steps to implement the idea. The winning idea must be “doable” with the resources available in Jefferson County. The winning idea may be a new idea or a fresh look at an old idea. Any person from anywhere, and of any age can win. We encourage school-age children, young adults, and people in Assisted Living, nursing homes, etc. to submit their ideas.

Entries will be analyzed by a panel of 13 impartial judges, officials said.

