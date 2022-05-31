'Fun educational experiences': Cultural Pass lets students learn in creative environment

The pass is available in Jefferson and Bullitt counties in Kentucky, and Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in Indiana and is valid from June 1 to Sept. 4.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With summer break starting, the 2022 Cultural Pass lets Kentuckiana students ages 0 to 21 continue learning in a fun, creative environment.

The pass is available in Jefferson and Bullitt counties in Kentucky, and Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in Indiana. The pass is valid from June 1 to Sept. 4.

Mayor Greg Fischer said the Louisville Metro Government is committed to the Cultural Pass program so youth can explore their artistic voices and expose them to new experiences.

“We are excited that Cultural Pass is not only bringing back in-person events this year, but it also is extending the program through Labor Day, giving participants even more chances to visit our many wonderful arts and cultural attractions. We hope everyone ages 0 to 21 will take advantage of this great program,” said Fischer.

Families can also attend free Cultural Pass Days on the first Saturdays of June, July and August.

“The Arts & Culture Alliance is thrilled to be facilitating the Cultural Pass program again this year,” said Barbara Lynne Jamison, General Director/CEO of Kentucky Opera and Board Chair of the ACA. “Louisville is rich with arts and culture, and it is so important for the youth in our community to have access to a variety of new opportunities and fun educational experiences.”

