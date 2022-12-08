This classic Crescent Hill event returns for the 173rd year

St. Joe's Picnic is back with a carnival and casino games, live music, and great food for a cause.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every year, St. Joseph Children's Home throws a picnic to raise money for their ultimate goal: giving children a home.

The nonprofit houses kids in the foster care system who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect, according to St. Joseph's website.

They also have multiple programs that give displaced children support, stability and education.

The best part is this family-friendly event for a cause is free.

This 173rd St. Joe's Picnic will feature carnival and casino games, food, drinks, a raffle and live music .

The picnic will take place Friday, Aug. 12 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 13 from noon to midnight at 2823 Frankfort Ave.

Friday night "The Crashers" are set to perform and Saturday "Rearview Mirror" will give a live performance as well.

There will also be a free shuttle service available in overflow parking Saturday at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary parking lot off Grinstead Drive.

At least 28 businesses and organizations are sponsoring the picnic this year including, Team Kentucky, Racing Louisville Football Club and Kosair Charities.

