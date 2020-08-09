'Maybe it will cheer someone up.' Art students bring community together with mural of Kentucky

“We wanted to include the city and the country and everything in between,” art teacher Heather Cameron said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Art teacher Heather Cameron and her students at Louisville Creative Arts Academy (LCAA) are giving United Crescent Hills Ministries a new look. They’re painting a mural of Kentucky to create a sense of community.

“We wanted to include the city and the country and everything in between,” Cameron said.

For Kayla Sheppard, a student, painting is a “calming and therapeutic” escape.

“We decided to do this, just kind of, to like help everyone right now in the community and us too,” Sheppard said. “Maybe it will cheer someone up."

Painting the mural together brings them closer to others during this time of pandemic and universal isolation.

“Instead of focusing on what we’re doing individually, I think that coming together to create something bigger than ourselves is the greatest cure to all of this,” Cameron said.

Cricket Hater, director of LCAA, said “knowing that we are all a part of a unified community is crucial” to getting through it together.

“Part of us is going to still be here bringing a smile to the people that live in this neighborhood to the people that come visit this community center,” Hater said.

Thank you, Donna, for sharing this story with us on Nextdoor.