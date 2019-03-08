LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing recreational sports in Louisville. Over the past few years, Councilwoman Marilyn Parker and others have invested in constructing new pickleball courts at Des Pres Park as well as other Louisville Metro Parks to address demand.

“While these new pickleball courts are being utilized by many, we have spoken with a number of people interested in learning how to play the sport. Working with Ron Weir, an experienced pickleball instructor, we have organized two FREE pickleball classes this Saturday to give people the opportunity to learn more about the sport.” – Councilwoman Marilyn Parker, District 18

Each class will last approximately 1 hour and will serve up to 12 people. As of Friday, at noon there were still a few spots open for the Noon class. These pickleball clinics are specifically tailored for beginners and will walk participants through basic terminology and technique that will have people ready to play with confidence.

Registration is required to guarantee participation. Persons showing up without a reservation will be allowed to participate on a first come first served basis if there are any unfilled spots. To RSVP please email the office of Councilwoman Parker at Chris.Lewis@Louisvilleky.gov or call 574-1118.

If you are a beginner or an experienced player wanting to hone your skills or if you are unable to attend this class, but still interested in learning how to play pickleball, please contact Mr. Ron Weir. Mr. Weir, who is graciously volunteering his time for this clinic, is available for hire to provide private lessons. You can contact him via email at ronweir@bellsouth.net for more information.