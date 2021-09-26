Cornucopia Farm in Scottsburg offers a fall experience for the whole family

The Baird family started growing pumpkins in 1992, Their patch started small. They now have 20 acres of pumpkins plus a whole agritourism experience.

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — Fall is in full swing as October starts next week. That means it's time to head to a corn maze, pumpkin patch or go apple picking.

One place you can find a lot of fall fun is Cornucopia Farm in Scottsburg, Indiana which is open to the public every fall.

The Baird family started growing pumpkins in 1992, growing on just a couple acres. The family now has 20 acres of pumpkins plus a whole agritourism experience.

Pumpkins are planted in May or June and are now ready to be picked. There are more than 100 varieties of pumpkins.

In addition to picking pumpkins, you can also feed the animals in the petting farm, try to make your way out of the corn maze, and shop in the farm market.

It’s an experience for the whole family – run by a family.

“It’s just really fun to see families out smiling, enjoying time together and we need that right now,” Michael Baird said.

Cornucopia Farm is open Wednesday through Sunday until the end of October. You can find a full list of activities and hours, as well as buy tickets in advance on the farm’s website or Facebook page.

