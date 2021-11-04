Here's the Day 2 complete route guide for the Pegasus Parade

Sunday, the 'touring' Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus is making stops in over 15 neighborhoods. We've got you covered with a turn-by-turn route guide.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mobile Pegasus Parade 2021 is back for the second and final day of taking the floats on tour!

Saturday saw more than 20 parade units visiting Louisville residents in 11 neighborhoods, and Sunday the parade is visiting another 17.

The last day of the event will feature stops in through these neighborhoods:

Saint Joseph

Merriweather

Schnitzelburg

Germantown

Tyler Park

Deer Park

Belknap

Hayfield Dundee

Bashford Manor

West Buechel

Newburg

Buechel

Fern Creek

Jeffersontown

Douglass Hills

Middletown

Lyndon

Here's a complete turn-by-turn guide for the Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade:

Depart KEC at 1 p.m.

Turn right onto Crittenden Drive

Proceed on Crittenden Drive to Maylawn Avenue

Turn right onto Maylawn Avenue

Proceed on Maylawn Avenue to Bradley Avenue

Turn left onto Bradley Avenue

Proceed on Bradley Avenue, cross Eastern Parkway and continue on Bradley Ave

Turn right onto East Brandeis Avenue

Proceed on East Brandeis Avenue to South Preston Street Cross South Preston Street and continue on East Brandeis Avenue to South Shelby Street

Turn left onto South Shelby Street and then take the immediate right onto Delor Avenue

Proceed on Delor Avenue to Texas Avenue

Turn left onto Texas Avenue

Proceed on Texas Avenue to Goss Avenue

Turn left onto Goss Avenue

Proceed on Goss Avenue to Spratt Street

Turn right onto Spratt Street

Proceed on Spratt Street to Ellison Avenue

Veer right onto Ellison Avenue

Proceed on Ellison Avenue to Barret Avenue

Turn right onto Barret Avenue

Proceed on Barret Avenue to Castlewood Avenue

Turn left onto Castlewood Avenue

Proceed on Castlewood Avenue to Baxter Avenue

Turn right onto Baxter Avenue

Proceed on Baxter Avenue to Eastern Parkway

Turn left onto Eastern Parkway

Proceed on Eastern Parkway to Norris Place

Turn right onto Norris Place

Proceed on Norris Place

Norris Place turns left into Douglas Boulevard

Proceed on Douglas Boulevard to Boulevard Napoleon

Turn right onto Boulevard Napoleon

Proceed on Boulevard Napoleon to Yale Drive

Turn left onto Yale Drive

Proceed on Yale Drive to Dundee Road

Turn right onto Dundee Rd

Proceed on Dundee Road to Atherton High School

At Atherton High School, turn right to stay on Dundee Road

Proceed on Dundee Road and veer left at the fork with Dundee Way

Proceed on Dundee Road to Newburg Road

Turn left onto Newberg Road Proceed on Newburg Road to Goldsmith Lane

Turn left onto Goldsmith Lane

Proceed on Goldsmith Lane to Watterson Tower

Restroom break at Watterson Tower

Restroom break at Watterson Tower Exit Watterson Tower and turn left onto Goldsmith Lane

Proceed on Goldsmith Lane to Peabody Lane

Turn right onto Peabody Lane

Proceed on Peabody Lane to Kerry Drive

Turn right onto Kerry Drive

Proceed on Kerry Drive to Mayo Drive

Turn left onto Mayo Drive

Proceed on Mayo Drive to Bashford Manor Lane

Cross Bashford Manor Lane, Mayo Drive changes into Mall Road

Proceed on Mall Road to Champion Trace Lane

Turn right onto Champion Trace Lane

Proceed on Champion Trace Lane to Newburg Road

Turn left onto Newburg Road

Proceed on Newburg Road to Abernathy Road

Turn right onto Abernathy Road

Proceed on Abernathy Road to Petersburg Road

Turn left onto Petersburg Road

Proceed on Peterburg Road to Unseld Boulevard

Turn right onto Unseld Boulevard

Proceed on Unseld Boulevard to Indian Trail

Cross Indian Tl and continue on Unseld Boulevard

Unseld Boulevard turns into Garden Green Way

Proceed on Garden Green Way to Mansfield Lane

Turn right onto Mansfield Lane

Proceed on Mansfield Lane to Armsmere Way

Turn left onto Armsmere Way

Proceed on Armsmere Way to Shepherdsville Road

Turn left onto Shepherdsville Road

Proceed on Shepherdsville Road to Buechel Bank Road

Turn right onto Buechel Bank Road

Proceed on Buechel Bank Road

Turn left to stay on Buechel Bank Road

Proceed on Buechel Bank Road to Sanford Avenue

Turn right onto Sanford Avenue

Proceed on Sanford Avenue to Lambert Avenue

Turn right onto Lambert Avenue

Proceed on Lambert Avenue to Beechbrook Road

Turn right onto Beechbrook Road

Proceed on Beechbrook Road, turns left and becomes Belrad Drive

Proceed on Belrad Drive to Feganbush Lane

Turn right onto Feganbush Lane

Proceed on Feganbush Lane to Bannon Crossing Drive

Turn right onto Bannon Crossing Drive

Proceed on Bannon Crossing Diver to Bardstown Road

Turn right onto Bardstown Road

Proceed on Bardstown Road to Watterson Trail

Turn left onto Watterson Trail

Proceed on Watterson Traill to Stony Brook Drive

Turn right onto Stony Brook Drive

Proceed on Stony Brook Drive to Gutenberg Road

Turn left onto Gutenberg Road

Proceed on Gutenberg Road to Rivanna Drive

Turn left onto Rivanna Drive

Proceed on Rivanna Drive to Watterson Trail

Turn right onto Watterson Trail

Proceed on Watterson Trail to Walnutwood Way

Turn left onto Walnutwood Way

Proceed on Walnutwood Way to St. Edwards Drive

Turn right onto St. Edwards Drive

Proceed on St. Edwards Drive to Willowwood Way

Turn left onto Willowwood Way

Proceed on Willowwood Way to Ethelwood Drive

Turn right onto Ethelwood Drive

Proceed on Ethelwood Drive to Galene Drive

Turn right onto Galene Drive

Proceed on Galene Drive to Maple Road

Turn right onto Maple Road

Proceed on Maple Rd to Watterson Tl Cross Watterson Tl and Maple changes into Billtown Road

Proceed on Billtown Road to Bayport Road

Turn left onto Bayport Road

Proceed on Bayport Road to Gaudet Road

Turn left onto Gaudet Road

Proceed on Gaudet Road to Ruckriegel Parkway

Turn right onto Ruckriegel Parkway

Proceed on Ruckriegel Parkway

Turn right onto Ruckriegel Parkway

Proceed on Ruckriegel Parkway until in changes back into Watterson Trail

Proceed on Watterson Trail to Moser Road

Turn right onto Moser Road

Proceed on Moser Road to Whiteheath Lane

Turn right onto Whiteheath Lane

Proceed on Whiteheath Lane to Gatehouse Lane

Turn right onto Gatehouse Lane

Proceed on Gatehouse Lane to Finchley Road

Turn right onto Finchley Road

Proceed on Finchley Road to Blankenbaker Parkway

Cross Blankenbaker Parkway and Finchley road changes into North Watterson Trail

Proceed on North Watterson Trail to Main Street

Turn right onto Main Street

Proceed on Main Street to Harrison Avenue

Turn left onto Harrison Avenue

Proceed on Harrison Avenue, cross US-60, Shelbyville Road and continue on Old Harrods Creek Road

Proceed on Old Harrods Creek Road to Ward Avenue

Turn left onto Ward Avenue

Proceed on Ware Avenue to Sentry Way

Turn right onto Sentry Way

Proceed on Sentry Way to Hobbs Station Road

Turn right onto Hobbs Station Road

Proceed on Hobbs Station Road to Lodge Hill Road

Turn left onto Lodge Hill Road

Proceed on Lodge Hill Road to Hobbs Station Road

Turn right onto Hobbs Station Road

Proceed on Hobbs Station Road to Dorsey Lane

Turn right onto Dorsey Lane

Proceed on Dorsey Lane to the UPS Campus on Hurstbourne Lane

Route ends

