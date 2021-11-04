Here's the Day 2 complete route guide for the Pegasus Parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mobile Pegasus Parade 2021 is back for the second and final day of taking the floats on tour!
Saturday saw more than 20 parade units visiting Louisville residents in 11 neighborhoods, and Sunday the parade is visiting another 17.
The last day of the event will feature stops in through these neighborhoods:
- Saint Joseph
- Merriweather
- Schnitzelburg
- Germantown
- Tyler Park
- Deer Park
- Belknap
- Hayfield Dundee
- Bashford Manor
- West Buechel
- Newburg
- Buechel
- Fern Creek
- Jeffersontown
- Douglass Hills
- Middletown
- Lyndon
Here's a complete turn-by-turn guide for the Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade:
- Depart KEC at 1 p.m.
- Turn right onto Crittenden Drive
- Proceed on Crittenden Drive to Maylawn Avenue
- Turn right onto Maylawn Avenue
- Proceed on Maylawn Avenue to Bradley Avenue
- Turn left onto Bradley Avenue
- Proceed on Bradley Avenue, cross Eastern Parkway and continue on Bradley Ave
- Turn right onto East Brandeis Avenue
- Proceed on East Brandeis Avenue to South Preston Street Cross South Preston Street and continue on East Brandeis Avenue to South Shelby Street
- Turn left onto South Shelby Street and then take the immediate right onto Delor Avenue
- Proceed on Delor Avenue to Texas Avenue
- Turn left onto Texas Avenue
- Proceed on Texas Avenue to Goss Avenue
- Turn left onto Goss Avenue
- Proceed on Goss Avenue to Spratt Street
- Turn right onto Spratt Street
- Proceed on Spratt Street to Ellison Avenue
- Veer right onto Ellison Avenue
- Proceed on Ellison Avenue to Barret Avenue
- Turn right onto Barret Avenue
- Proceed on Barret Avenue to Castlewood Avenue
- Turn left onto Castlewood Avenue
- Proceed on Castlewood Avenue to Baxter Avenue
- Turn right onto Baxter Avenue
- Proceed on Baxter Avenue to Eastern Parkway
- Turn left onto Eastern Parkway
- Proceed on Eastern Parkway to Norris Place
- Turn right onto Norris Place
- Proceed on Norris Place
- Norris Place turns left into Douglas Boulevard
- Proceed on Douglas Boulevard to Boulevard Napoleon
- Turn right onto Boulevard Napoleon
- Proceed on Boulevard Napoleon to Yale Drive
- Turn left onto Yale Drive
- Proceed on Yale Drive to Dundee Road
- Turn right onto Dundee Rd
- Proceed on Dundee Road to Atherton High School
- At Atherton High School, turn right to stay on Dundee Road
- Proceed on Dundee Road and veer left at the fork with Dundee Way
- Proceed on Dundee Road to Newburg Road
- Turn left onto Newberg Road Proceed on Newburg Road to Goldsmith Lane
- Turn left onto Goldsmith Lane
- Proceed on Goldsmith Lane to Watterson Tower
Restroom break at Watterson Tower
- Exit Watterson Tower and turn left onto Goldsmith Lane
- Proceed on Goldsmith Lane to Peabody Lane
- Turn right onto Peabody Lane
- Proceed on Peabody Lane to Kerry Drive
- Turn right onto Kerry Drive
- Proceed on Kerry Drive to Mayo Drive
- Turn left onto Mayo Drive
- Proceed on Mayo Drive to Bashford Manor Lane
- Cross Bashford Manor Lane, Mayo Drive changes into Mall Road
- Proceed on Mall Road to Champion Trace Lane
- Turn right onto Champion Trace Lane
- Proceed on Champion Trace Lane to Newburg Road
- Turn left onto Newburg Road
- Proceed on Newburg Road to Abernathy Road
- Turn right onto Abernathy Road
- Proceed on Abernathy Road to Petersburg Road
- Turn left onto Petersburg Road
- Proceed on Peterburg Road to Unseld Boulevard
- Turn right onto Unseld Boulevard
- Proceed on Unseld Boulevard to Indian Trail
- Cross Indian Tl and continue on Unseld Boulevard
- Unseld Boulevard turns into Garden Green Way
- Proceed on Garden Green Way to Mansfield Lane
- Turn right onto Mansfield Lane
- Proceed on Mansfield Lane to Armsmere Way
- Turn left onto Armsmere Way
- Proceed on Armsmere Way to Shepherdsville Road
- Turn left onto Shepherdsville Road
- Proceed on Shepherdsville Road to Buechel Bank Road
- Turn right onto Buechel Bank Road
- Proceed on Buechel Bank Road
- Turn left to stay on Buechel Bank Road
- Proceed on Buechel Bank Road to Sanford Avenue
- Turn right onto Sanford Avenue
- Proceed on Sanford Avenue to Lambert Avenue
- Turn right onto Lambert Avenue
- Proceed on Lambert Avenue to Beechbrook Road
- Turn right onto Beechbrook Road
- Proceed on Beechbrook Road, turns left and becomes Belrad Drive
- Proceed on Belrad Drive to Feganbush Lane
- Turn right onto Feganbush Lane
- Proceed on Feganbush Lane to Bannon Crossing Drive
- Turn right onto Bannon Crossing Drive
- Proceed on Bannon Crossing Diver to Bardstown Road
- Turn right onto Bardstown Road
- Proceed on Bardstown Road to Watterson Trail
- Turn left onto Watterson Trail
- Proceed on Watterson Traill to Stony Brook Drive
- Turn right onto Stony Brook Drive
- Proceed on Stony Brook Drive to Gutenberg Road
- Turn left onto Gutenberg Road
- Proceed on Gutenberg Road to Rivanna Drive
- Turn left onto Rivanna Drive
- Proceed on Rivanna Drive to Watterson Trail
- Turn right onto Watterson Trail
- Proceed on Watterson Trail to Walnutwood Way
- Turn left onto Walnutwood Way
- Proceed on Walnutwood Way to St. Edwards Drive
- Turn right onto St. Edwards Drive
- Proceed on St. Edwards Drive to Willowwood Way
- Turn left onto Willowwood Way
- Proceed on Willowwood Way to Ethelwood Drive
- Turn right onto Ethelwood Drive
- Proceed on Ethelwood Drive to Galene Drive
- Turn right onto Galene Drive
- Proceed on Galene Drive to Maple Road
- Turn right onto Maple Road
- Proceed on Maple Rd to Watterson Tl Cross Watterson Tl and Maple changes into Billtown Road
- Proceed on Billtown Road to Bayport Road
- Turn left onto Bayport Road
- Proceed on Bayport Road to Gaudet Road
- Turn left onto Gaudet Road
- Proceed on Gaudet Road to Ruckriegel Parkway
- Turn right onto Ruckriegel Parkway
- Proceed on Ruckriegel Parkway
- Turn right onto Ruckriegel Parkway
- Proceed on Ruckriegel Parkway until in changes back into Watterson Trail
- Proceed on Watterson Trail to Moser Road
- Turn right onto Moser Road
- Proceed on Moser Road to Whiteheath Lane
- Turn right onto Whiteheath Lane
- Proceed on Whiteheath Lane to Gatehouse Lane
- Turn right onto Gatehouse Lane
- Proceed on Gatehouse Lane to Finchley Road
- Turn right onto Finchley Road
- Proceed on Finchley Road to Blankenbaker Parkway
- Cross Blankenbaker Parkway and Finchley road changes into North Watterson Trail
- Proceed on North Watterson Trail to Main Street
- Turn right onto Main Street
- Proceed on Main Street to Harrison Avenue
- Turn left onto Harrison Avenue
- Proceed on Harrison Avenue, cross US-60, Shelbyville Road and continue on Old Harrods Creek Road
- Proceed on Old Harrods Creek Road to Ward Avenue
- Turn left onto Ward Avenue
- Proceed on Ware Avenue to Sentry Way
- Turn right onto Sentry Way
- Proceed on Sentry Way to Hobbs Station Road
- Turn right onto Hobbs Station Road
- Proceed on Hobbs Station Road to Lodge Hill Road
- Turn left onto Lodge Hill Road
- Proceed on Lodge Hill Road to Hobbs Station Road
- Turn right onto Hobbs Station Road
- Proceed on Hobbs Station Road to Dorsey Lane
- Turn right onto Dorsey Lane
- Proceed on Dorsey Lane to the UPS Campus on Hurstbourne Lane
- Route ends
