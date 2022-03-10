Louisville elementary students, artist create community mural

“They shared stories with me, they shared experiences with me, they shared their dreams and their hopes and things they may want to see in the future."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Engelhard Elementary School students partnered with one local artist to create a new community mural.

The mural, unveiled on Monday, was painted by Louisville artist Jaylin Stewart with the help of Engelhard students through sessions where she visited them, and said she helped them recognize their own creativity and artistic voices.

She said a lot of it was him listening and getting to know the students and the Family & Children's Place School-Based Services program.

“They shared stories with me, they shared experiences with me, they shared their dreams and their hopes and things they may want to see in the future," Stewart said. "I was able to incorporate all of those into a really beautiful and great design that really represents this program and what I've learned about these students.”

Stewart said the goal of the program was to make every one of the students’ voices heard and all of their visions seen through one piece of art for the community.

Her most recent art installation was a projection of Breonna Taylor on Louisville Metro Hall according to a press release.

