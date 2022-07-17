Volunteers help 'Clothe the West', provide resources to west Louisville families

The Louisville organization Clothe the West made it their mission to give back to those in need on Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With inflation and high prices impacting families, a group of volunteers in west Louisville gave back to those in need.

The Clothe the West event in Shawnee Park, provided clothes, shoes, toys and food as well as community resources to struggling families.

The organization was established in 2020 and Sunday’s event celebrated the work they have been doing for the last two years.

Dre Overton, a volunteer, said they feel it is important they support those in the area.

“We just feel like this is a part of town that needs more love and we are here to give it,” he said.

Overton said that if you or your family need help or resources, just reach out to them on one of their social media pages or email them at clothethewest@gmail.com.

