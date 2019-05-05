LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A crown jewel in the west end is in danger of not opening this summer and Olmstead Parks Conservancy officials are looking for the public’s help.

Chickasaw Park has been home to the only free, public clay courts in Louisville for the last 80 years. The lack of clay may stop the courts from opening.

Olmstead Parks Conservancy is looking to raise $5,000 for new clay that will help these courts re-open in time for the Arthur Lloyd Johnson Memorial Tournament in June.

This tournament has been held at the park for 15 years and it’s a staple for the West Louisville Tennis Club and the Chickasaw neighborhood.

The Chickasaw courts host a variety of clinics for kids and adults and serve as a home court for St. Francis High and Central High School’s first tennis team in 10 years.

Officials say if 100 people give $50, they can raise money in time for the tournament which starts on June 21. These donations will also be matched by the Raise a Raquet for Kentucky Tennis Foundation.

For more information on how you can help, click here.