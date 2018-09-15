LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Louisville Pride Festival is celebrating its fourth year.

The annual event, held in the Highlands, celebrates the spirit of Louisville while coming together as one in support of the LGBTQ community.

This year, the Louisville Pride Foundation will be making a donation to the Sweet Evening Breeze homeless shelter.

The shelter specializes in serving LGBTQ youth.

Organizers say they’ve been working on the festival all year to show support and promote individuality.

The festival runs until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Bardstown Road is closed for the event between Grinstead Drive and Beechwood Avenue and are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Sunday.

