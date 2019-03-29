LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just a few weeks after his big "Chopped" win, Chef Joshua Moore got a chance to sit behind the judges' table for a local cooking competition.

The residents and staff of Signature HealthCARE at Rockford Rehab and Wellness Center put together their own version of the Food Network show "Chopped" on Thursday.

In the local version, three teams consisting of one resident and one stakeholder competed against each other to create the most desirable dessert. Competitors had one hour to cook and could use any ingredients they chose. However, they had to include cream cheese, graham crackers, and hot cocoa in their desserts.

Resident Pearl Anthony and Signature HealthCARE Administrator Trina Manuel-Jagoe made up team "Almond Joys", resident Anna Marie Fernihough and Signature HealthCARE Regional Vice President Adam Mather made up team "Rockford Triumph" and resident Katherine Horwatt and Rehab Services Manager Jason Stengel made up team "Yum Yums".

Randy Daniels, Signature HealthCARE

Each of the teams created a delightful and unique dessert during the competition, but only one champion could be named. Judging alongside Chef Moore included Signature HealthCARE at Rockford Nurse Practitioner Dawn Koop and Social Services Director Dana Gardner.

RELATED: The secret's out! Louisville chef named "Chopped" champion

Teams were judged on the presentation and taste of their desserts, as well as their usage of the required ingredients. Team Rockford Triumph lived up to their name, earning the "Chopped" trophy with a warm chocolate soup topped with toasted pistachio.

Randy Daniels/ Signature HealthCARE

"I didn't ever think this was going to happen like this," Anna Marie Fernihough said. "It feels really good to win. I can't wait to tell my family."

Chef Josh Moore, the executive chef at Volare Italian Ristorante, also enjoyed the competition. Moore appeared on an episode of "Chopped" on the Food Network in January and took home the win. While he enjoyed his experience on the show, he liked being on the other side of the judging table this time around.

"It was a lot less stressful being on the judging and tasting side than being on the cooking side," he said. "It was a great Chopped experience."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.