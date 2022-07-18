JCPS, Seven Counties, other agencies gather at newest Neighborhood Place in Jefferson County

The center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and joins the seven other Neighborhood Places that serve Jefferson County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville officials and community members were at the reopening of the Charmoli Center Neighborhood Place Monday.

According to a press release, Mayor Greg Fischer, Neighborhood Place representatives, Louisville Metro Council members and Jane Charmoli's friends and family gathered at 9100 Marksfield Road near Hurstbourne to commemorate the reopening.

The center will have representatives from multiple agencies including:

Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services

Jefferson County Public Schools

Kentucky's Department of Community Based Services

Seven Counties Services, Inc

Some of the services the agencies will offer are:

Emergency financial assistance

Juvenile and school-related services

Child welfare intervention

Financial empowerment

LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program)

Job training scholarships

Self-sufficiency programs

“Compassion is one of our core city values, and we define compassion as an action word – removing barriers and creating opportunities for everyone to reach their full potential," Fischer said. "Neighborhood Place is a place where that value comes to life."

Charmoli Center RCS Administrator Travis White said people are still reeling from the economic impact of the pandemic.

"It’s incredibly important that we now are able to provide the services they need closer to home," White said.

The original Charmoli Center Neighborhood Place closed in 2019 because of budget cuts according to the release.

The center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and joins the seven other Neighborhood Places that serve Jefferson County.

To find a Neighborhood Place close to where you live click here.

