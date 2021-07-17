Louisville nonprofit receives donation of 20 computers from UnitedHealthcare during Shawnee Park's Block Party

The organization also received $2,000 in cash to help in their efforts to provide fresh produce to area residents who struggle with securing food.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A nonprofit focused on food security received a major donation from a big healthcare company.

United Healthcare donated 20 computers to Change Today, Change Tomorrow at their block part at Shawnee Park on Saturday.

The organization also received $2,000 in cash to help in their efforts to provide fresh produce to area residents who struggle with securing food.

Through their efforts, Change Today, Change Tomorrow said it has fed more than 100,000 people since 2020.

