Carmichael's Kids closed 'indefinitely' due to flooding

In the meantime, customers can visit the children's section at the Carmichael Bookstore on Frankfort Avenue for any book needs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville children's bookstore Carmichael's Kids is closing 'indefinitely' due to 'severe flooding' at the store.

The bookstore posted on Facebook and said:



"We're so sad to share that we are closing indefinitely due to severe flooding in the store. We're doing all we can to get back up and running, but much of that is out of our control and we don't have a clear timeframe. We'll share here when we're able to reopen."

Bookstore officials also thanked the community for their support.

In the meantime, they say customers can visit the children's section at the Carmichael Bookstore on Frankfort Avenue for any book needs.

Carmichael's Kids carries an array of toys, games and gifts. They also host special events for children, like story times and author events.

For more information about Carmichael's Kids, or to purchase books online, please click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.