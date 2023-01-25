Butchertown business owner pleads for 'some action to be made' after repeated vandalism

Three separate incidents occurred, wracking up thousands of dollars worth of damages for Camp FurKids -- which has been opened all of about 90 days.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Frustration is mounting for a cluster of Butchertown businesses, who have recently fallen victim to repeated acts of vandalism targeting their properties.

Newly opened doggy daycare Camp FurKids is one of them. Co-owner Jason Starnes said their shop's security cameras caught three separate incidents, taking place in the span of a little over a month.

"[The business] had the rock bandit -- that's what I like to call him -- come early December. We came into work on a Monday to find he'd thrown a rock through a window in the greenroom," Starnes said. "Got that cleaned up and all. Then, a couple weeks later, we came in and found he had thrown a giant boulder through the front door and damaged the floors."

Starnes said his business was targeted on Dec. 5, Dec. 14 and once again this Friday.

For Camp FurKids, there's been quite a few broken windows over the last few months, putting them out $4,000.

"Everybody is frustrated and fed up with it," Starnes said. "They're ready for it to stop, you know, for some action to be made."

In the surveillance video captured by the doggy daycare, a man walks up to the business, throws a rock into the door first and then throws another rock into a window.

"It's definitely changed the way I think about the building all the time," Starnes said. "I'm constantly logging in and checking the cameras to see if there's a broken window."

"[It's] like a dark cloud," Jill Decker, Camp FurKid's other owner said. "You're kind of holding your breath every day, just waiting to see if [you get] struck again."

Anyone with information is asked call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's crime tip portal.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.