Butchertown Brewing relocates to Mellwood Art Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Butchertown Brewing is relocating its taproom and bar to the first floor courtyard at the Mellwood Art Center.

The new 1,200 square-foot location will start serving barrel-aged stouts, distinctive sours and other small-batch beers to customers and members on Friday.

“Over the last year, we’ve created a lot of memories in our little second-story corner in Mellwood Art Center,” said Andy Cobb, Butchertown Brewing Founder and Head Brewer. “But as we continued to expand our brewing operations and grow our following, it was clear we needed a larger taproom for our customers."

A spokesperson with Louisville Ale Trail says the taproom will be able to host 80 customers, with extended week and weekend hours. It will also feature work from resident Mellwood Art Center artists, games, local music and other events.

Officials say Butchertown Brewing is planning on converting the brewery's current taproom into a larger barrel-aging and production space. This will increase brewery operations over the next six months, officials added.

"We’re excited to be able to serve more of our unique beers to our bottle members and regulars, tourists that seek us out, and new craft beer fans," Cobb said.

