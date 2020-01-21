LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Service Project Erupt at Eastside Middle School inspired by bus drivers Michelle Crenshaw and John Keown brought in an overwhelming amount of non-perishable food.

EMS Principal Troy Wood said all on their own, Crenshaw and Keown challenged other drivers to collect non-perishable food items prior to the break.

“The last 10,000 plus items were brought to EMS January 9th and distributed to Family Resource and Youth Service Center Coordinators (FRYSCs) to share with students and families,” Wood said.

So impressed with students’ generosity, Crenshaw managed to get dozens of pizzas donated by multiple businesses for a celebration with students Jan. 10.

“No matter what people want to say, there is so much greatness and love in this world and we are raising some amazing kids who are going to do great things. Congratulations to everyone involved. You all make a difference, a big one. No kid should ever go hungry. And we did indeed drive a dent in hunger together as a community. My heart and gratitude goes out to all of you. One last big thank you to my very dear friend, Christine Connell. You touched my heart when you pulled up in the truck with over 900 items. You don’t have a kid on my bus but you just wanted to give,” Crenshaw said.