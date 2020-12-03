LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway in Louisville just announced its 2020/2021 season and it’s full of shows you won't want to miss!

The season kicks off on November 10 with Broadway’s hilarious hit musical “Mean Girls” and will end in August 2021 with the Tony Award-winning production of “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations.” If you missed your shot at seeing Hamilton when it was in town last year, you’ll get a second chance to see it in February.

Here’s the full season schedule:

Mean Girls – November 10-15, 2020

To Kill a Mockingbird – December 1-6, 2020

Waitress – January 5-10, 2021

Hamilton – February 9-28, 2021

Cats – March 16-21, 2021

Tootsie – June 8-13, 2021

Ain’t Too Proud – July 27-August 1, 2021

Season tickets for the 2020-2021 PNC Broadway in Louisville Season will go on sale Thursday, March 12 at 6 a.m. You can order tickets online through the Broadway in Louisville website, you can call the Broadway Across America toll-free Louisville Season Ticket hotline at 502-561-1003, or you can visit the Broadway in Louisville office at 620 W. Main Street. Hotline and office hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prices for the season ticket package, which includes tickets to all seven shows, range from $338 to $997, depending on where you choose to sit. Season ticket holders also get a priority purchase opportunity for "Hamilton," lost ticket insurance and priority renewal for future seasons.

Group reservations are currently being accepted for all shows, but individual tickets will not be available until 4-6 weeks before the opening of each show.

For performance times and more information, visit the PNC Broadway in Louisville website.

