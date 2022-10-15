Metro Council members, volunteers aim for cleaner, greener Louisville with community cleanups

Council President David James and council member JeCorey Arthyr organized cleanup events in Park Hill and California neighborhoods on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Volunteers did their part in helping the city become more cleaner and greener as they worked with Metro Council members during a community-wide cleanup Saturday.

The council members say the cleanups give them a chance to beautify their districts while meeting and interacting with the community.

If communities would like to host their own cleanup events, they can do so throughout the year and Brightside will provide gloves and bags. To learn more about the cleanups you can call (502) 574-2613.

The next cleanup will be held in District 9, Councilman Tom Hollander’s district.

It will take place on Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. and volunteers will meet at the parking lot on Frankfort and Keats Avenues. Bags, gloves and tools are on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on that event, call (502) 574-1109.

