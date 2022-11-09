In Your Backyard: Breckinridge County man wins international chainsaw carving competition

In June, Abby Peterson took home first place at the 2022 Chetwynd International Chainsaw Carving Championship in British Columbia.

WEBSTER, Ky. — In a workshop tucked away in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, Abby Peterson creates massive works of art as a self-taught chainsaw carver.

He's taken his artwork, (bears and Bigfoots, to name a couple) to plenty of competitions over the years.

This summer, he took home one of the biggest awards in the industry, placing first at the Chetwynd International Chainsaw Carving Championship in British Columbia.

“Sometimes I just like a new challenge," Peterson said. “My favorite things to carve are the things that I don’t know that I can do it well.”

Peterson carved his winning leaping elk design, titled "Larger than Life," in just 35 hours from one red cedar log.

Chainsaw carving is a unique medium for an artist, and Peterson came to it in a unique way.

He said about a decade ago he was in the woods for work and at a personal low point.

“I said, you know, 'God, I have this void in my life and I will meet you halfway,'" Peterson said. “There was a big stump there and something said 'carve a bear head.'"

After a lot of practice, Peterson turned carving into a business about six years ago. He works out of a shop in Webster, Kentucky, selling pieces, traveling to competitions and carving what he feels called to create.

“There’s nothing more satisfying than taking a raw log, that might be trash to some people, and turning it into a one of a kind piece of art," he said.

Over the years, Peterson said the art has taken on new meaning and helped him start over.

“I’m really at peace with myself," he said. “I don’t think it comes down to talent, I think it comes down to determination.”

Peterson will be auctioning off some of his carvings at the Lanesville Heritage Festival Sept. 11 at 2 p.m.

You can also find him on Facebook and on his website.

